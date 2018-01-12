Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Injoy Cannabis

Injoy Cannabis

White Tahoe Cookies

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

White Tahoe Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!