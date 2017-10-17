About this product
<p><strong>Bubblegum Autoflower</strong> is a popular <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain that is known for its sweet, candy-like flavor and balanced effects. This strain is a cross between <strong>Bubblegum</strong> and <strong>ruderalis genetics</strong>, allowing it to flower automatically without needing specific light cycles. Bubblegum Autoflower is perfect for growers seeking a fast-growing, easy-to-manage strain with the classic Bubblegum taste and a well-rounded high.</p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Bubblegum</strong> and <strong>ruderalis</strong>, creating an autoflowering version of the original Bubblegum strain.</li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 16% to 20%, providing a balanced, moderate-to-strong high.</li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower offers a balanced mix of cerebral and physical effects. The high starts with a light, euphoric cerebral buzz that uplifts mood and enhances creativity. As the high progresses, a relaxing body sensation sets in, providing mild physical relaxation without being overly sedating. It’s great for daytime or evening use, as it offers a calm, happy feeling while allowing users to stay functional. Medical users often turn to Bubblegum for managing stress, anxiety, and mild physical discomfort.</li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: As the name suggests, Bubblegum Autoflower has a sweet, candy-like flavor with hints of fruit and berry. The aroma is equally sweet and fruity, with a slight earthy undertone that rounds out the overall scent.</li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, frosty, and coated with a layer of sticky trichomes, giving them a resinous texture. The plants remain compact due to the autoflowering genetics, making them ideal for small growing spaces.</li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower Feminized is easy to grow, making it perfect for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance strain. The autoflowering trait means that the plants will flower automatically, regardless of light cycles, and typically finish their entire life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks. The plants remain small and bushy, making them well-suited for indoor grows or outdoor grows with limited space. It’s a resilient strain that can tolerate various growing conditions but thrives best in warm, sunny environments.</li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower completes its entire life cycle from seed to harvest in about 8 to 10 weeks, thanks to its autoflowering genetics.</li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflower strains tend to yield less than photoperiod plants, the fast-growing nature of Bubblegum Autoflower makes up for the smaller harvest size by allowing multiple crops per year.</li>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Bubblegum Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick harvest, with plants ready in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>
<strong>Sweet Flavor Profile</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower is famous for its sweet, fruity flavor, making it a treat for those who enjoy candy-like strains.</li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production, and the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need for light cycle management.</li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is easy to grow, resilient, and compact, making it perfect for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<strong>Daytime or Evening Use</strong>: With its balanced effects, Bubblegum Autoflower can be used during the day for a boost in mood and creativity or in the evening for relaxation without overwhelming sedation.</li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is ideal for managing stress, anxiety, mild pain, and mood disorders due to its calming and uplifting effects.</li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower’s ease of growth, fast flowering time, and compact size make it a great choice for novice growers or those looking to cultivate a high-quality strain with minimal effort.</li>
<p><strong>Bubblegum Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, flavorful strain with balanced effects. Its sweet, candy-like flavor, easy cultivation, and fast harvest make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or an experienced cultivator, Bubblegum Autoflower provides a rewarding experience with high-quality buds that deliver a happy, relaxed high perfect for any time of day.</p>
Bubblegum Autoflower Seeds - Island Roots
<strong>Effects</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower offers a balanced mix of cerebral and physical effects. The high starts with a light, euphoric cerebral buzz that uplifts mood and enhances creativity. As the high progresses, a relaxing body sensation sets in, providing mild physical relaxation without being overly sedating. It's great for daytime or evening use, as it offers a calm, happy feeling while allowing users to stay functional. Medical users often turn to Bubblegum for managing stress, anxiety, and mild physical discomfort.
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: As the name suggests, Bubblegum Autoflower has a sweet, candy-like flavor with hints of fruit and berry. The aroma is equally sweet and fruity, with a slight earthy undertone that rounds out the overall scent.
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, frosty, and coated with a layer of sticky trichomes, giving them a resinous texture. The plants remain compact due to the autoflowering genetics, making them ideal for small growing spaces.
<strong>Growth</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower Feminized is easy to grow, making it perfect for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance strain. The autoflowering trait means that the plants will flower automatically, regardless of light cycles, and typically finish their entire life cycle in about 8 to 10 weeks. The plants remain small and bushy, making them well-suited for indoor grows or outdoor grows with limited space. It's a resilient strain that can tolerate various growing conditions but thrives best in warm, sunny environments.
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower completes its entire life cycle from seed to harvest in about 8 to 10 weeks, thanks to its autoflowering genetics.
<strong>Yield</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflower strains tend to yield less than photoperiod plants, the fast-growing nature of Bubblegum Autoflower makes up for the smaller harvest size by allowing multiple crops per year.
<h3>Benefits of Growing Bubblegum Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick harvest, with plants ready in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.
<strong>Sweet Flavor Profile</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower is famous for its sweet, fruity flavor, making it a treat for those who enjoy candy-like strains.
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production, and the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need for light cycle management.
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is easy to grow, resilient, and compact, making it perfect for novice growers or those with limited growing space.
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<strong>Daytime or Evening Use</strong>: With its balanced effects, Bubblegum Autoflower can be used during the day for a boost in mood and creativity or in the evening for relaxation without overwhelming sedation.
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is ideal for managing stress, anxiety, mild pain, and mood disorders due to its calming and uplifting effects.
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Bubblegum Autoflower's ease of growth, fast flowering time, and compact size make it a great choice for novice growers or those looking to cultivate a high-quality strain with minimal effort.
<strong>Bubblegum Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, flavorful strain with balanced effects. Its sweet, candy-like flavor, easy cultivation, and fast harvest make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or an experienced cultivator, Bubblegum Autoflower provides a rewarding experience with high-quality buds that deliver a happy, relaxed high perfect for any time of day.
About this strain
Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.
