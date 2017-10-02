<p><strong>Granddaddy Purple Autoflower</strong> (often referred to as <strong>GDP</strong>) is an <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain famous for its deeply relaxing effects and signature grape flavor. Created by combining the legendary <strong>Granddaddy Purple</strong> with <strong>ruderalis genetics</strong>, this <strong>autoflowering version</strong> provides the same powerful effects as the original strain but with the added convenience of autoflowering, making it easier to grow and faster to harvest. It’s a perfect strain for those seeking a quick-growing, heavy-hitting indica strain with classic flavors and reliable results.</p>

<p> </p>

<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Granddaddy Purple</strong> (Purple Urkle x Big Bud) and <strong>ruderalis</strong>, resulting in an autoflowering indica-dominant hybrid.</li>

<li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 16% to 23%, providing a potent and long-lasting high.</li>

<li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: Granddaddy Purple Autoflower delivers a powerful, sedative body high that is characteristic of indica strains. The effects start with a cerebral rush of euphoria and relaxation, followed by a deep body high that can lead to couch-lock and sleepiness. This makes it perfect for evening or nighttime use when you’re ready to unwind or need help falling asleep. Medical users often turn to GDP for relief from stress, anxiety, chronic pain, muscle spasms, and insomnia. Its strong physical effects make it an ideal choice for those seeking deep relaxation and relief from discomfort.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Granddaddy Purple is known for its sweet, fruity flavor reminiscent of grapes and berries. The aroma is similarly fruity, with earthy undertones and hints of sweet candy. Its rich, grape-like flavor and pleasant aroma make it one of the most enjoyable strains for cannabis connoisseurs.</li>

<li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a beautiful, resinous appearance. The plants often feature deep purple hues, especially when exposed to cooler temperatures, with bright orange pistils that contrast against the dark green and purple buds.</li>

<li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Granddaddy Purple Autoflower Feminized is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. The autoflowering genetics allow the plant to flower automatically after about 3 to 4 weeks of growth, regardless of light cycles, and it completes its entire life cycle in around 8 to 10 weeks. The plants are short and bushy, typical of indica strains, and remain compact, making them ideal for indoor or small outdoor growing spaces. GDP is resilient and can handle a variety of growing conditions, but it thrives best in a warm, sunny environment. Proper ventilation and humidity control are essential to prevent mold, especially since the buds are dense.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The entire life cycle of Granddaddy Purple Autoflower is around 8 to 10 weeks from seed to harvest.</li>

<li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: Granddaddy Purple Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflowering strains generally yield less than their photoperiod counterparts, the fast-growing nature of GDP allows for multiple harvests per season, making it a rewarding strain for growers looking for quick results.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Granddaddy Purple Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick turnaround, with plants ready to harvest in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple crops per season.</li>

<li>

<strong>Relaxing Indica Effects</strong>: GDP provides a powerful body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users unwind, relieve pain, and sleep better.</li>

<li>

<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production, and the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: Granddaddy Purple Autoflower is easy to grow and resilient, making it perfect for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing effects, Granddaddy Purple is perfect for winding down at night, managing pain, and promoting restful sleep.</li>

<li>

<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, making it an excellent choice for those seeking natural relief.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Granddaddy Purple Autoflower’s ease of growth, fast flowering time, and compact size make it ideal for novice growers or those with limited space and time.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Granddaddy Purple Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, easy-to-manage strain with powerful indica effects and delicious, fruity flavors. Its sweet grape taste, potent sedative effects, and quick harvest make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, GDP Autoflower provides a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, relaxing high perfect for relaxation and stress relief</p>

<p> </p>

read more