About this product
<p><strong>Super Skunk</strong> is a popular and potent <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its strong effects, pungent aroma, and ease of growth. Created by crossing <strong>Skunk #1</strong> with an <strong>Afghani</strong> strain, Super Skunk offers a balanced high with both physical relaxation and mental clarity, making it a versatile strain for both recreational and medicinal users. The feminized version of this strain ensures that all plants are female, making cultivation easier by eliminating the need to remove male plants.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between Skunk #1 and an Afghani strain, resulting in a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 16% and 22%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Super Skunk is known for its relaxing body high and calming effects, which make it great for evening or nighttime use. It starts with a slight cerebral lift, promoting happiness and relaxation, followed by a deep body buzz that helps relieve pain, stress, and anxiety. The strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of insomnia, chronic pain, and muscle tension, but it also provides mild euphoria without overwhelming the user, making it suitable for social situations.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Super Skunk has a pungent, skunky aroma with earthy and sweet undertones. The flavor is strong and musky, with hints of sweetness and earthiness, making it a classic for those who enjoy traditional cannabis flavors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, thick, and covered in a frosty layer of trichomes, often with dark green hues and orange pistils. It is known for its resinous buds, making it a good option for those looking to make concentrates or extracts.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Super Skunk Feminized is known for being relatively easy to grow, making it a great option for both beginner and experienced growers. It is a resilient plant that can tolerate a variety of growing conditions and is resistant to pests and mold. The plant is compact and bushy, typical of indica strains, making it ideal for indoor growing.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively short, usually around 7 to 8 weeks, which is fast for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Produces high yields, especially in optimal indoor conditions. Outdoor growers can also expect substantial harvests, especially in warm, sunny climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Super Skunk Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Ease of Cultivation</strong>: Super Skunk is a forgiving strain, making it ideal for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance strain. Its resilience to pests and mold makes it a reliable option.</li>
<li>
<strong>Relaxing Effects</strong>: The deep body relaxation and calming mental effects make it perfect for evening use or for those seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, leading to a more productive grow and maximizing the yield of high-quality buds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: Super Skunk’s quick flowering time allows growers to harvest faster than many other indica strains, making it a good choice for those looking for a quicker turnaround.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: Due to its relaxing effects, Super Skunk is best suited for use in the evening or before bed, especially for those looking to unwind and relax.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. It is also effective for reducing muscle spasms and tension.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: With its easy growth and resilience, Super Skunk is perfect for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant that still produces high yields.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Super Skunk Feminized</strong> is an excellent strain for those seeking a powerful, relaxing high paired with a classic skunky flavor. Its resilience, high yields, and forgiving growth make it a favorite among growers, while its potent effects make it a go-to for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or an experienced cultivator, Super Skunk offers a rewarding experience with a reliable and high-quality harvest.</p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between Skunk #1 and an Afghani strain, resulting in a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 16% and 22%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Super Skunk is known for its relaxing body high and calming effects, which make it great for evening or nighttime use. It starts with a slight cerebral lift, promoting happiness and relaxation, followed by a deep body buzz that helps relieve pain, stress, and anxiety. The strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of insomnia, chronic pain, and muscle tension, but it also provides mild euphoria without overwhelming the user, making it suitable for social situations.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Super Skunk has a pungent, skunky aroma with earthy and sweet undertones. The flavor is strong and musky, with hints of sweetness and earthiness, making it a classic for those who enjoy traditional cannabis flavors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, thick, and covered in a frosty layer of trichomes, often with dark green hues and orange pistils. It is known for its resinous buds, making it a good option for those looking to make concentrates or extracts.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Super Skunk Feminized is known for being relatively easy to grow, making it a great option for both beginner and experienced growers. It is a resilient plant that can tolerate a variety of growing conditions and is resistant to pests and mold. The plant is compact and bushy, typical of indica strains, making it ideal for indoor growing.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively short, usually around 7 to 8 weeks, which is fast for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Produces high yields, especially in optimal indoor conditions. Outdoor growers can also expect substantial harvests, especially in warm, sunny climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Super Skunk Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Ease of Cultivation</strong>: Super Skunk is a forgiving strain, making it ideal for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance strain. Its resilience to pests and mold makes it a reliable option.</li>
<li>
<strong>Relaxing Effects</strong>: The deep body relaxation and calming mental effects make it perfect for evening use or for those seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, leading to a more productive grow and maximizing the yield of high-quality buds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: Super Skunk’s quick flowering time allows growers to harvest faster than many other indica strains, making it a good choice for those looking for a quicker turnaround.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: Due to its relaxing effects, Super Skunk is best suited for use in the evening or before bed, especially for those looking to unwind and relax.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. It is also effective for reducing muscle spasms and tension.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: With its easy growth and resilience, Super Skunk is perfect for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant that still produces high yields.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Super Skunk Feminized</strong> is an excellent strain for those seeking a powerful, relaxing high paired with a classic skunky flavor. Its resilience, high yields, and forgiving growth make it a favorite among growers, while its potent effects make it a go-to for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or an experienced cultivator, Super Skunk offers a rewarding experience with a reliable and high-quality harvest.</p>
<p> </p>
Super Skunk Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
<p><strong>Super Skunk</strong> is a popular and potent <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its strong effects, pungent aroma, and ease of growth. Created by crossing <strong>Skunk #1</strong> with an <strong>Afghani</strong> strain, Super Skunk offers a balanced high with both physical relaxation and mental clarity, making it a versatile strain for both recreational and medicinal users. The feminized version of this strain ensures that all plants are female, making cultivation easier by eliminating the need to remove male plants.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between Skunk #1 and an Afghani strain, resulting in a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 16% and 22%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Super Skunk is known for its relaxing body high and calming effects, which make it great for evening or nighttime use. It starts with a slight cerebral lift, promoting happiness and relaxation, followed by a deep body buzz that helps relieve pain, stress, and anxiety. The strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of insomnia, chronic pain, and muscle tension, but it also provides mild euphoria without overwhelming the user, making it suitable for social situations.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Super Skunk has a pungent, skunky aroma with earthy and sweet undertones. The flavor is strong and musky, with hints of sweetness and earthiness, making it a classic for those who enjoy traditional cannabis flavors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, thick, and covered in a frosty layer of trichomes, often with dark green hues and orange pistils. It is known for its resinous buds, making it a good option for those looking to make concentrates or extracts.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Super Skunk Feminized is known for being relatively easy to grow, making it a great option for both beginner and experienced growers. It is a resilient plant that can tolerate a variety of growing conditions and is resistant to pests and mold. The plant is compact and bushy, typical of indica strains, making it ideal for indoor growing.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively short, usually around 7 to 8 weeks, which is fast for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Produces high yields, especially in optimal indoor conditions. Outdoor growers can also expect substantial harvests, especially in warm, sunny climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Super Skunk Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Ease of Cultivation</strong>: Super Skunk is a forgiving strain, making it ideal for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance strain. Its resilience to pests and mold makes it a reliable option.</li>
<li>
<strong>Relaxing Effects</strong>: The deep body relaxation and calming mental effects make it perfect for evening use or for those seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, leading to a more productive grow and maximizing the yield of high-quality buds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: Super Skunk’s quick flowering time allows growers to harvest faster than many other indica strains, making it a good choice for those looking for a quicker turnaround.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: Due to its relaxing effects, Super Skunk is best suited for use in the evening or before bed, especially for those looking to unwind and relax.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. It is also effective for reducing muscle spasms and tension.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: With its easy growth and resilience, Super Skunk is perfect for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant that still produces high yields.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Super Skunk Feminized</strong> is an excellent strain for those seeking a powerful, relaxing high paired with a classic skunky flavor. Its resilience, high yields, and forgiving growth make it a favorite among growers, while its potent effects make it a go-to for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or an experienced cultivator, Super Skunk offers a rewarding experience with a reliable and high-quality harvest.</p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between Skunk #1 and an Afghani strain, resulting in a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 16% and 22%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Super Skunk is known for its relaxing body high and calming effects, which make it great for evening or nighttime use. It starts with a slight cerebral lift, promoting happiness and relaxation, followed by a deep body buzz that helps relieve pain, stress, and anxiety. The strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of insomnia, chronic pain, and muscle tension, but it also provides mild euphoria without overwhelming the user, making it suitable for social situations.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Super Skunk has a pungent, skunky aroma with earthy and sweet undertones. The flavor is strong and musky, with hints of sweetness and earthiness, making it a classic for those who enjoy traditional cannabis flavors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, thick, and covered in a frosty layer of trichomes, often with dark green hues and orange pistils. It is known for its resinous buds, making it a good option for those looking to make concentrates or extracts.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Super Skunk Feminized is known for being relatively easy to grow, making it a great option for both beginner and experienced growers. It is a resilient plant that can tolerate a variety of growing conditions and is resistant to pests and mold. The plant is compact and bushy, typical of indica strains, making it ideal for indoor growing.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively short, usually around 7 to 8 weeks, which is fast for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Produces high yields, especially in optimal indoor conditions. Outdoor growers can also expect substantial harvests, especially in warm, sunny climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Super Skunk Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Ease of Cultivation</strong>: Super Skunk is a forgiving strain, making it ideal for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance strain. Its resilience to pests and mold makes it a reliable option.</li>
<li>
<strong>Relaxing Effects</strong>: The deep body relaxation and calming mental effects make it perfect for evening use or for those seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, leading to a more productive grow and maximizing the yield of high-quality buds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: Super Skunk’s quick flowering time allows growers to harvest faster than many other indica strains, making it a good choice for those looking for a quicker turnaround.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: Due to its relaxing effects, Super Skunk is best suited for use in the evening or before bed, especially for those looking to unwind and relax.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular for its ability to relieve chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. It is also effective for reducing muscle spasms and tension.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: With its easy growth and resilience, Super Skunk is perfect for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant that still produces high yields.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Super Skunk Feminized</strong> is an excellent strain for those seeking a powerful, relaxing high paired with a classic skunky flavor. Its resilience, high yields, and forgiving growth make it a favorite among growers, while its potent effects make it a go-to for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or an experienced cultivator, Super Skunk offers a rewarding experience with a reliable and high-quality harvest.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
Notice a problem?Report this item