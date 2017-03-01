Jetpacks
El Jefe 0.5G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
El Jefe effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!