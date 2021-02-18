Orange Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange with Mimosa. This strain produces heady and hazy effects that leave the consumer in a state of bliss. Like the name suggests, Orange Cake features a tart and tangy citrus-based flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and pain. Growers say Orange Cake comes in tall, fluffy buds with yellow and green foliage contrasted by bright orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by NameSeeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.