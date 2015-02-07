Jetpacks
Pineapple Jack (1 Gram Hybrid Sugar)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
Pineapple Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
