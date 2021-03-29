About this product
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
Chili Verde
Chili Verde is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Chili Verde. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
