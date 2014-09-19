Monster Cookies x Garlic Cookies Hash Solventless Infused Preroll Single (1.2g)
We start with top-shelf bud, selected for its flavor and potency. An infusion of cold water hash comes next, made in-house using just ice and water. The result is unique pairings that bring out intense flavors and effects from complementary flower and hash terpene profiles. It’s a full-spectrum, full-body high that delivers.
Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."
Monster Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Granddaddy Purple. This strain delivers effects that feel like a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Monster Cookies features an aroma dominated by earthy notes and enriched by a grape and berry scent. Growers say this strain features hues of purple and green woven together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Monster Cookies to help relieve symptoms assocated with stress and anxiety.
