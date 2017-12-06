Just like the dessert, Pineapple Upside Down Cake is tropical, sweet and decadent. Whether for pain relief or relaxation, the Pineapple Trainwreck x Cookie Monster sativa is a perfect choice.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.