Pineapple Upside Down Cake UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with