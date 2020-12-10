The subtle fruity notes from this Jetty Farm favorite compliment the super-relaxing effect and mellow body high. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day to either watch the sunset or simply plop on the couch after a long day at work.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.