"This Solventless Sativa-dominant strain from the Jetty Farm produces an effect that’s energetic without the anxiousness. Smooth citrus notes give way to a sweet and mellow, almost minty finish in this latest offering from our award-winning product line.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "