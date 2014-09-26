ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 113 reviews

Pineapple Skunk

Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.

75 people reported 648 effects
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 26%
Stress 45%
Pain 40%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 24%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 1%

Reviews

113

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Pineapple Skunk

