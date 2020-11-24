XJ13 is cherished for its therapeutic potency and its enjoyable euphoric

buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream.

Get ready for a Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy.

Juniper Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no

trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically , on a woman owned, second

generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre

Rolls are packaged in beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor.



Total cannabinoids 22.24%



THC 18.15%