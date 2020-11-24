About this product
buzz. With its heavenly aroma, XJ13 is every wake and bakers dream.
Get ready for a Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Energy.
Juniper Pre Rolls have been lovingly hand crafted from Pure AAA Flower, no
trim ever, 100% pesticide free and grown organically , on a woman owned, second
generation family farm in Southern Humboldt since 1992. Our Pre
Rolls are packaged in beautiful artisan tins for purity of flavor.
Total cannabinoids 22.24%
THC 18.15%
About this strain
XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on the effects of XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
XJ-13 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with