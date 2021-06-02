About this product
JUSTICE JOINTS donates 100% of profits to Cannabis for Black Lives, a coalition working to support Black led organizations and establish a more fair and equitable cannabis industry.
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
to empower those most affected by its prohibition. We acknowledge our privilege in the legalized cannabis space and our responsibility to assist those who came before us, many of who remain incarcerated for doing what we can now do legally. Instead of a one-time donation, JUSTICE JOINTS facilitates an ongoing flow of donations to Cannabis for Black Lives and their partners. Join the cause and help us #SPARKCHANGE.