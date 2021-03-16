Raspberry Parfait is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Truffula-tree and Shishkaberry. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Raspberry Parfait is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Raspberry Parfait effects make them feel creative, talkative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Raspberry Parfait when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Raspberry Parfait features an aroma and flavor profile of plum, berries, and violet. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Parfait, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.