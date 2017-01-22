About this strain
White Urkle is a hybrid of Purple Urkle and The White bred by OG Raskal Genetics. Most phenotypes will express themselves with deep violet hues that show the influence of its Purple Urkle mother. This strain is known for having a short stature and a fruity bouquet of flavors that mix with an earthy, pine aroma that gives rise to relaxing yet balanced effects.
White Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!