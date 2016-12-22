About this strain
Sugar Mama effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
35% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
64% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
58% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
47% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, pesticide and heavy metal free cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer amazing baked edibles from Pot Tarts to Marsh-Mellow Squares and Magic Bars!
State License(s)
413145
413145