These beautifully frosted buds are nice and dense, with plentiful red hairs and some nice resin production throughout. Flavors of fruit, spice, and earth make this a real winner of a strain.
Papaya Sorbet effects
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
