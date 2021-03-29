Want to feel on Cloud9? Then Rainbow Rozay may be a top choice! Being a Sativa dominant hybrid, this strain is packed with the best of the Sativa world – with possible effects being a boost in mood, creativity, and gentle body relaxation.



Rainbow Rozay is a cross between the Cherry Cookie and Sunset Sherb x Rozay, bringing a mouthful flavor that may have you asking for more after every puff.



The Kind Tree Live Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown fresh frozen flowers, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Live Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



Medical Marijuana patients may choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, chronic pain, mood swings, nausea, and anxiety.



Customers who like Pineapple Upside Down and Ocean Beach strains may also enjoy Rainbow Rozay.