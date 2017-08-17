About this product
Strawberry OG is a balanced hybrid Medical Marijuana strain created by crossing SFV OG x Bruce Banner OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel. The most abundant terpenes in Strawberry OG are terpinolene, followed by myrcene, ocimene, and caryophyllene. This strain has a pungent strawberry aroma with a sweet berry taste that intensifies upon exhalation.
Kind Tree Live Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown fresh frozen flowers, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Live Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.
This strain may help relieve symptoms associated with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBS), depression, and chronic pain.
About this strain
Strawberry OG (not to be confused with OG Strawberry) is the product of a laborious search for stable strawberry flavor mixed against Bruce Banner’s exceptional structure, yield, and early flowering schedule. This hybrid, clone-only strain blends the upbeat sedation of SFV OG with Bruce Banner’s OG Kush body and Strawberry Diesel mind to create a hybrid wonder of physical and mental effects. Anticipate a euphoric and relaxing aura that does deter physical activity, but unleashes the mind, offering a spacey, creative tint to everyday hobbies.
About this brand
At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience.
Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.