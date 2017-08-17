Heading out for a night with friends and want a strain that helps keep your energy level high? Strawberry OG may be a great option! This strain may be appreciated by artists and musicians, due to its ability to energize the mind while avoiding anxious thoughts.



Strawberry OG is a balanced hybrid Medical Marijuana strain created by crossing SFV OG x Bruce Banner OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel. The most abundant terpenes in Strawberry OG are terpinolene, followed by myrcene, ocimene, and caryophyllene. This strain has a pungent strawberry aroma with a sweet berry taste that intensifies upon exhalation.



Kind Tree Live Badder features a whipped, creamy consistency that may evoke memories of fresh cake batter. Made with premium, locally grown fresh frozen flowers, this product is perfect for those who prefer a lighter consistency than traditional wax or shatter. The smooth texture makes it easy to handle and use, and its rich, indulgent flavor may satisfy even the most discerning palate. With its delicious taste and convenient consistency, this Live Badder may soon become your new go-to for all your vaping needs.



This strain may help relieve symptoms associated with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBS), depression, and chronic pain.



