It was fate when our founders met in the Winter of 2013. Each bringing their own unique history of skills and understanding of how to tackle the many hurdles presented to make such a massive and legally involved endeavor a compliant success. In August of 2015 Knights Hemplar became officially i-502 licensed. Our Master Growers united each of their twenty plus years of growing experience and knowledge from several other disciplines. Combining this Duo was like pouring gas on a fire. With their vision, energies, and thoughtfulness joined, the only true way to succeed with their passion was to ensure that we created a farm that prides itself on the utmost of care for the plants and quality genetics. Our products and culture here on the farm are deeply rooted with honor and lovingly grown for you... the Knights of Hemplar.