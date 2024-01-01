The Black Hole Live Resin Slurricane Vape

by Kosmik Brands
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Enter a hole in the space-time continuum with the 2-gram Black Hole Vape. Kosmik Brands is now offering tickets to a different dimension through twelve grounding flavors that range between sativa, indica, or hybrid strains to achieve the perfect high every time. With a rechargeable and disposable battery, the Black Hole contains classified proprietary blends that are guaranteed to just hit harder!

Gratify yourself in an indica dominant fruit parfait with hints of sugar-coated berries, grapes, and fruit punch to give you a calming and refreshing high.

2g THC per device

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

About this brand

Kosmik Brands
Our mission is in the name. We are laser-focused on the taste, texture, potency, and quality of our products so that the whole experience is (yes, we’re gonna say it) - out of this world.
