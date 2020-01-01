Kraken Grinders
About Kraken Grinders
Forged from high-quality stainless steel and aluminum alloys, Kraken Grinders offers the finest level of grinding power for your tobacco and herbs. Kraken innovates with their unique grinder designs and various features from stash windows, to easy clear buttons, pollen screens, and more. If you're looking for a premium grinder that will last you through the ages, choose Kraken Grinders.