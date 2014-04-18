ASCND - Earth OG

Indica | Earthy, Herbal, Spicy



Baking spices kissed with a tinge of soil and an OG rich undertone, finished with a full-body relaxation.



ASCND: ASCND live whole plant oils are high cannabinoid, full spectrum, single origin extracts. These oils have an ideal composition for users who appreciate heavy psychoactive effects and a true-to-strain flower or weedy taste profile, while still retaining crucial bioactive terpenes and flavonoids.



Hardware: From high quality stainless steel to our BPA-free tank, we kept safety in mind. Our latest premium ceramic heating element features new material composition and refinement that heats without burning the wicking system and prevents chemical leach.