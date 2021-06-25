Kurvana
About this product
Originals All-In-One - Headband
Hybrid | Creamy, Citrus, Diesel
A creamy mouthfeel with citrusy notes on inhale leads way to a faint skunkiness, offering full bodied effects reminiscent of its iconic diesel parents.
Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
Hybrid | Creamy, Citrus, Diesel
A creamy mouthfeel with citrusy notes on inhale leads way to a faint skunkiness, offering full bodied effects reminiscent of its iconic diesel parents.
Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors.
All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!