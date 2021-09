About this product

Originals All-In-One - Headband

Hybrid | Creamy, Citrus, Diesel



A creamy mouthfeel with citrusy notes on inhale leads way to a faint skunkiness, offering full bodied effects reminiscent of its iconic diesel parents.



Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors.



All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.