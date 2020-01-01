KushCakePops

Look what we have available! All Kush Kakery's Kush Cake Pops are made fresh daily and created seasonally offering the best flavors and themes. Currently we are offering our SUMMER Menu with various fun summe flavors and themes in 111 mgs well as our infamous interactive 222 mg Kush Cake Pops. Designed for torch carrying dabbers or the high end dessert enthusiast, you can happily roast your toasty marshmallow atop your Kush Cake Pop!