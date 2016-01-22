Loading…
Logo for the brand LEAP FARMS

LEAP FARMS

Blue Blood X Herijuana

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

Blue Blood effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
27% of people say it helps with inflammation
