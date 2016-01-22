LEAP FARMS
Blue Blood X Herijuana
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Blue Blood effects
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
27% of people say it helps with inflammation
