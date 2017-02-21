About this product
Tiger’s Milk is an relaxing yet euphoric indica strain created by crossing Bubba Kush x Appalachia. It has a delicate floral taste and an aroma that's both earthy and reminiscent of vanilla.
About this strain
Tiger’s Milk, also known as "Tiger Milk," by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant marijuana strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice.
Tiger's Milk effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.