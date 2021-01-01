About this product

CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Pink Lemonade - Hybrid

(Lemon Skunk X Purple Kush)

--------



Mellow on the mind and body; this strain is well suited for staying cool and collected throughout a long hectic day or while relaxing poolside with friends on a weekend getaway. With a combination of fruit and mint on the pallet, Pink Lemonade has that fruit-forward flavor you want and that chill vibe you need.

Notes of lemon and grapefruit with smooth minty undertones



--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Link:

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge



