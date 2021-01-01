Legion of Bloom
California Sauce | Live Resin 1 Gram | Pink Lemonade
About this product
CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.
Pink Lemonade - Hybrid
(Lemon Skunk X Purple Kush)
Mellow on the mind and body; this strain is well suited for staying cool and collected throughout a long hectic day or while relaxing poolside with friends on a weekend getaway. With a combination of fruit and mint on the pallet, Pink Lemonade has that fruit-forward flavor you want and that chill vibe you need.
Notes of lemon and grapefruit with smooth minty undertones
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
