The Monarch brings you the pure essence of Cannabis flower in strain-specific small-batch offerings. By using our proprietary steam distillation technology, we extract the unaltered full spectrum bouquet of aromatic terpenes, from hand-selected, estate-grown LEGION flowers.
The AWARD WINNING Monarch features ultra-pure, high THC, 3 x refined cannabis oil, complemented with full-spectrum single source cannabis-derived terpenes, “CDT’s”.
The Monarch is showcased with a ceramic mouth tip, in a glass and stainless-steel cartridge, with a ceramic “C-cell” heating element for a better tasting vape experience.
The Monarch provides a discreet and easy, superior cannabis vaping experience.
LEGION Quality
We take pride in our craft and believe in providing the highest quality Cannabis experience. That is why no adulterants, additives like propylene glycol “PG”, vegetable glycerin “VG”, medium chain triglycerides “MCT oil” is found in any of our products.
About this strain
Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.
Questions about Animal Cookies
Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?
Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.
How does Animal Cookies make you feel?
Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.
How does Animal Cookies taste?
Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.
What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?
Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?
Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.
About this brand
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.