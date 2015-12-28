About this strain
Maramota #10 is a concoction of DJ Short Blueberry mixed with a cross of G13 and Hash Plant. This hybrid by Irie Vibe Seeds produces a multifaceted aroma of sweet berries and earthy hash that conjures memories of strawberry shortcake. A heavy yielder, Maramota #10 is a good way to stimulate the appetite or to help put you to sleep at the end of the day.
Maramota #10 effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
