Life Oil

Get your life back with Life Oil.

1 oz (30 ml) in a spill-proof bottle with a spray pump dispenser. Organic hemp CO2 extract tincture.
About Life Oil

Life Oil is a rapidly absorbed, hemp-based, liposomal CBD oil. Liposomes are often used in the medical field as a vehicle for the administration of nutrients or other organic matter, especially those that absorb slowly into the body. By embedding our CBD hemp oil molecules into microscopic liposomes, Life Oil ensures an increased absorption rate, leading to faster pain relief than other CBD oil products. This also means that Life Oil provides a much more accurate dosage.

Available in

United States