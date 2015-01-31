Littles
Orange Cookies .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
.5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll
Orange Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
340 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!