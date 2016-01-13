Littles
True OG 3.5G Indica King Littles
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Eighth Premium Strain-Specific Indoor Small Nugs
True OG effects
339 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
