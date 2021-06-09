10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces



STRAIN: Do-Si-Dos (Indica-Hybrid)



STRAIN NOTES: The descendant of the infamous Girls Scout Cookies and Face Off OG, this indica-dominant hybrid strain features an overly sweet, almost pungent earthiness accented with aromatic floral notes.



FLAVOR NOTES: The doughy, nutty notes of the DO-Si-Dos strain mellow out the juicy, refreshingly tart flavor of green apple for a uniquely delicious gummy experience.



INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.