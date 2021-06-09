10mg Lost Farm 'Do-Si-Dos x Sour Apple' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
by Lost Farm
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: Do-Si-Dos (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: The descendant of the infamous Girls Scout Cookies and Face Off OG, this indica-dominant hybrid strain features an overly sweet, almost pungent earthiness accented with aromatic floral notes.
FLAVOR NOTES: The doughy, nutty notes of the DO-Si-Dos strain mellow out the juicy, refreshingly tart flavor of green apple for a uniquely delicious gummy experience.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
STRAIN: Do-Si-Dos (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: The descendant of the infamous Girls Scout Cookies and Face Off OG, this indica-dominant hybrid strain features an overly sweet, almost pungent earthiness accented with aromatic floral notes.
FLAVOR NOTES: The doughy, nutty notes of the DO-Si-Dos strain mellow out the juicy, refreshingly tart flavor of green apple for a uniquely delicious gummy experience.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Do-Si-Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Do-Si-Pie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Do-Si-Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Cramps
20% of people say it helps with cramps
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Muscle spasms
20% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra