10mg Lost Farm + SAINt JHN 'Chem Dog x Blood Orange' Live Resin Chews 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Chem Dog (Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Handpicked by SAINt JHN himself, the Chem Dog strain is a hybrid hall of famer known for its loud earth and diesel aroma.
FLAVOR NOTES: Tart, berry-like blood orange flavors balance out the loud earthiness
of the Chem Dog strain.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.
