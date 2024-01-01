20mg Lost Farm 'Strawberry x Headcake' Gummies 200mg THC total

by Lost Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

20mg THC per piece | 200mg THC total in 10 pieces

Infused with Headcake Live Rosin

Strain Notes:
Sour and gassy with a hint of OG, the hybrid pheno Headcake is bred from the strains Headband and Wedding Cake. You'll love its buttery vanilla notes and euphoric, giggly experience. Headcake live rosin is extracted by the award-winning Ice Kream Hash Co. whose rallying cry is "Solventless Scoops for All!"

Flavor Notes:
Sweet, juicy, and ripe berry flavors are complimented by buttery Headcake live rosin notes in this sweet and ever-so-slightly tart gummy.

About this strain

Head Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Headband. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Head Cake is a decadent treat for the senses, with a complex flavor profile and a potent high that can satisfy both recreational and medical users. Head Cake is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Head Cake effects include feeling euphoric, giggly, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Head Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Head Cake features flavors like vanilla, nutty, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and peppery aroma. The average price of Head Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Head Cake is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it. You might be pleasantly surprised by its delicious taste and powerful effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Head Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

