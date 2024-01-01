20mg THC per piece | 200mg THC total in 10 pieces



Infused with Headcake Live Rosin



Strain Notes:

Sour and gassy with a hint of OG, the hybrid pheno Headcake is bred from the strains Headband and Wedding Cake. You'll love its buttery vanilla notes and euphoric, giggly experience. Headcake live rosin is extracted by the award-winning Ice Kream Hash Co. whose rallying cry is "Solventless Scoops for All!"



Flavor Notes:

Sweet, juicy, and ripe berry flavors are complimented by buttery Headcake live rosin notes in this sweet and ever-so-slightly tart gummy.



