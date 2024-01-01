  • Healthy living for all ages
  • Relief from radiation treatments
  • Pain Relief Products
  • Lotions and facial creams
Logo for the brand Lost Remedy, Inc.

Lost Remedy, Inc.

CBD-infused products
All categoriesTopicalsHemp CBD

THC lotions, creams, & patches

13 products
Product image for Burn Formula
Balms
Burn Formula
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Joint and Muscle Relief
Balms
Joint and Muscle Relief
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Skin Replenishing Lotion
Lotions
Skin Replenishing Lotion
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Renewal Complexion Treatment - Day
Lotions
Renewal Complexion Treatment - Day
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Renewal Complexion Treatment - Night
Lotions
Renewal Complexion Treatment - Night
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Nerve Pain Relief
Balms
Nerve Pain Relief
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Neuropathy Relief
Balms
Neuropathy Relief
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Arthritis Salve
Balms
Arthritis Salve
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Scintillating Citrus Lip Balm
Lotions
Scintillating Citrus Lip Balm
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for First Aid Balm
Balms
First Aid Balm
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Body Moisturizing Formula
Lotions
Body Moisturizing Formula
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Luscious Lavenilla Lip Balm
Lotions
Luscious Lavenilla Lip Balm
by Lost Remedy, Inc.
Product image for Skin Aid
Balms
Skin Aid
by Lost Remedy, Inc.