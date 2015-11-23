Love's Oven
Rosemary Cheddar Crackers - 100mg (Adult Use)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
10 individually wrapped pieces (for safety, freshness & convenience) / 1 Piece = 10mg of active THC
Our delicious edibles are handmade from scratch using quality ingredients including chemical-free cannabutter. No mixes or preservatives; We offer a large selection including wheat-free and CBD products that are available all over Colorado!
Produced in an FDA compliant facility... Trust and know your edible!
www.choosethelove.com
Facebook: @LovesOvenBakery / Twitter: @LovesOven / Instagram: @LovesOvenBakery
Valley Ghash effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
62% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
37% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
37% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
62% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
