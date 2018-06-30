About this product

The Celtic Tree of Life is thought to be a mystical passageway into and between the spirit worlds. The roots dig deep into the underworld, the branches shoot out to the heavens, and the trunk in our physical realm serves as both a link of correspondence between gods and a secret door into our unknown spiritual selves. Featuring the interlacing designs commonly found in Celtic art, and further exemplifying the connection and continuity of all life on earth, the Celtic Tree of Life emblem will guide you toward spiritual clarity and strengthen your affinity with the earth.



Celtic Tree of Life Laser Launch Box Kit includes:



- One Maple, Cherry or Walnut Celtic Tree of Life Laser-Etched Launch Box

- (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps

- Battery charger

- Velvet Bag

- Glass draw stem

- Cleaning brush

- Flight Guide

- Lifetime Functional Warranty (click here for details)



Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA

International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.