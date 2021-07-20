About this product
THC: 27%
Hybrid: 50% Indica 50% Sativa
Lineage: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies
Flower: 8-9 Weeks
Yield: Heavy
Terp Profile: Sour, Gas, With Sweet Notes
All clones are guaranteed to be pest free. We treat all clones 3 times per week, and treat them again with sulfur before shipping them to you.
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to geet growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!