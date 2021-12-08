About this product
THC: ~26%
Hybrid: 50% Indica 50% Sativa
Lineage: Do Si Dos x Mendobreath F2 (Thug Pug Genetics)
Flower: 9 Weeks
Yield: Medium
Terp Profile: Nutty, Earthy
We offer a 100% pest free guarantee on all of our clones. We treat them 3 times per week to ensure you receive only the healthiest, pest free clones on the market. We're the leading clone supplier in the US for a reason, amazing customer service and even better genetics!
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to geet growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!