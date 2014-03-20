About this product
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of over 80 cannabinoids , which are natural compounds found in Cannabis sativa. CBD does not produce psychoactive effects and it seems to have a natural protection against the marijuana "high". CBD has shown promising results as a treatment for a variety of conditions, man of which are otherwise NOT treatable. here are a few benefits of CBD/Cannabidiol. CBD fights against cancer cells/anti tumor CBD reduces Inflammation and Autoimmunity CBD protects against Neurodegenerative diseases (Parkinsons/Alzheimers etc) CBD relieves Multiple Sclerosis symptoms CBD has therapeutic potential for Schizophrenia CBD Helps with Epileptic Seizures CBD reduces Anxiety CBD relieves Pain CBD benefits Rheumatoid Arthritis CBD relieves Nausea CBD lowers incidence of Diabetes CBD promotes Heart Health CBD treats Depression CBD helps with Inflammatory Bowel Disease CBD helps protect against Bacteria and Mad Cow disease CBD promotes Bone Growth CBD reduces Dyskinesia CBD helps with Insomnia CBD effective treating Substance Use disorders CBD helps to Quit Smoking Cigarettes/ reduces cravings 40% CBD treatment for Acne CBD helps with Psoriasis
About this strain
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
875 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm