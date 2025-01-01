We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Maven Genetics
California Connoisseur Cannabis since 1998
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
33 products
Vape pens
Black Diamond X All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Blue Agapē All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Blueberry Zkz All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
BluZangria All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Alchemy - Desserts 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Alchemy - Citra 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Prizm All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
RS-X All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
SFV OG All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Shangri-La All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Sour Sangria All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Strawberry Cava All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Umami Butter All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Chroma All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Chrome Dome All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
FKAFL All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
French Lotus All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
ZuZu Berry All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Chem 51 All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Batteries & Power
Maven 510 Thread Battery - Black
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Batteries & Power
Maven 510 Thread Battery - Gray
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Batteries & Power
Maven 510 Thread Battery - White
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Key Lime Jack All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
Vape pens
Lipsmackerz All-In-One Gold Blend 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC -
CBD -
