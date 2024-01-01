We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Maven Genetics
Maven Genetics products
69 products
Flower
Grape Noir
by Maven Genetics
THC 24.12%
CBD 0.043%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Green Fire OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 19-24%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Cherry Gas
by Maven Genetics
THC 26%
CBD 0.46%
4.5
(
4
)
Flower
Tropic Berry OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 19-25%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Lime Frosting
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
XXX OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 22-26%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Midnight Snack
by Maven Genetics
THC 24-28%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG)
by Maven Genetics
THC 24-28%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Apple Custard
by Maven Genetics
THC 31.66%
CBD 0.53%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blueberry Zkittlez
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sugar Kiss
by Maven Genetics
THC 18-21%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Strawberry Pie Live Resin Batter
by Maven Genetics
THC 70-80%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blueberry Skunk
by Maven Genetics
THC 17-24%
CBD 1-2%
Flower
Gelato
by Maven Genetics
THC 15-23%
Shatter
Fire Power Shatter
by Maven Genetics
THC 65-75%
Rosin
Creme De La Creme Rosin 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Strawberry Pie Live Sugar 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC 70-80%
Pre-rolls
Tangie Pre-Roll 1g
by Maven Genetics
Flower
Cake Batter
by Maven Genetics
THC 23-25%
CBD 1-2%
Shatter
Strawberry Bubba Shatter
by Maven Genetics
THC 50-60%
Rosin
Fruit Royale Rosin 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tropaya Live Rosin 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mendo Breath
by Maven Genetics
THC 18-24%
Flower
Gelato Noir
by Maven Genetics
THC 28.57%
CBD 0.046%
1
2
3
