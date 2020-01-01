MedaStix
About MedaStix
Our intention is to provide stable delivery methods, which are extremely important for treatments of certain illnesses and to promote a holistic and natural approach to medicine through our superior medicinal cannabis products. MedaStix is the only product available on the market today that provides an accurate dosage of medicine. Our design is sophisticated and ensures a product that is convenient and easy to use for reliable, fast acting relief. Each one-second draw (puff) provides a 2 mg dose of active ingredients, which tastes great and acts immediately thanks to terpenes, flavenoids, and no PG/VG/PEG -- EVER. We have formulated each of our proprietary NectRx cannabinoid ratios to utilize optimal whole plant extractions, and we encourage you to check out the world of difference the 'entourage effect’ a term coined by Raphael Mechoulam, a prominent cannabis researcher makes for the efficacy of medicinal cannabis.