Our intention is to provide stable delivery methods, which are extremely important for treatments of certain illnesses and to promote a holistic and natural approach to medicine through our superior medicinal cannabis products.​ MedaStix is the only product available on the market today that provides an accurate dosage of medicine. Our design is sophisticated and ensures a product that is convenient and easy to use for reliable, fast acting relief. Each one-second draw (puff) provides a 2 mg dose of active ingredients, which tastes great and acts immediately thanks to terpenes, flavenoids, and no PG/VG/PEG -- EVER. We have formulated each of our proprietary NectRx cannabinoid ratios to utilize optimal whole plant extractions, and we encourage you to check out the world of difference the 'entourage effect’ a term coined by Raphael Mechoulam, a prominent cannabis researcher makes for the efficacy of medicinal cannabis.