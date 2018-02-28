At 2000mg of CBD in each bottle, this tincture is made for those hesitant to try a THC/intoxicating product.



Infused with both Hemp-derived CBD extract, this grounding blend will provide a sense of calm to those looking for relief from the stresses of daily life. This product is designed to be non-intoxicating at recommended doses.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.