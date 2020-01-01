MediK8 Mobile

the result of extensive research, development and testing” Medik8Mobile is a leader in the convenient, secure, and HIPAA-compliant delivery of medical marijuana, offering the real-time intelligence dispensaries need and the prompt receipt of products consumers expect to enjoy. Our expertise within this industry, which is the result of extensive research, development and testing, enables us to offer a proprietary solution - for iOS and Android devices - that streamlines inventory management, tracking and oversight of deliveries, along with the protection and upload of confidential patient records to our secure cloud server. We are fluent in the regulatory requirements governing this issue because, unlike other forms or service companies seeking to exploit this matter, we have the experience, wisdom and trust of the clients we represent. That commitment extends to everything we do, confirming the quality we emphasize, the assistance we accent and the personalized attention we will always provide.