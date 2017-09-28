Pineapple Gelato draws from a long lineage of cultivars tracing its heritage near legendary strains like Pineapple Thai, a direct decedent of the original Thai landrace. This was then crossed Blissful Wizard, which is a powerhouse combination of newer varieties such as Gelato and classics like GSC and OG Kush. All of this leaves us with a taste of sour cherries, lemons, sage and pine that gives a highly euphoric, potent and energetic effect.